Small stations to get escalators, sport digital displays as Railway Ministry rolls out modernisation plan

New Delhi, Dec 28: Soon the small railway station near you would be sporting a digital chart display and instead of tiring foot over bridge climb, you could easily opt for an escalator. For Union Ministry of Railways, in a major policy decision, has comprehensively revised categories of various Railway Stations for modernising them.

This comes after the Minister of Railways & Coal, Piyush Goyal directed to re-categorise railway stations taking into account earnings, passenger footfall, strategic importance with a view to planning various passenger services and passenger amenities at stations. It will also help the passenger to have a better experience in relation to travel amenities at stations.

More amenities have been provided to the lower category of stations for improving the stations and also the passenger interfaces. The new amenities include Waiting halls, Platform shelters, Lifts, Escalators, Digital charts displays, Illuminations and The train/coach indication boards.

In view of the new criteria even the small station will get the higher level of amenities which will lead to better passenger satisfaction.

According to Railway Ministry “the earlier criteria for station categorisation, it was based on the annual passenger earnings only. Stations were categorised into 7 categories which A-1, A, B, C, D, E and F. The criteria for categorisation of stations have now been revised to include footfalls at the station. The stations have been further segregated based on the type and clubbed into 3 groups i.e. non-suburban (NS), suburban (S) and Halt (H)”.

Further, these groups have been put in grades ranging from NSG1-6, SG1-3, and HG1-3 respectively says the Ministry officials.

As per the old criteria, the number of stations with high passenger footfalls (handling the high number of commuter and MST pass holders etc.) could not be covered into the higher category of a station which led to these stations being eligible for the lower level of amenities. As per the new criteria, the number of footfalls has also been given equal weightage and is taken into account as criteria for categorization of stations.

According to the new criteria, many stations like Kalyan, Panvel, Tambaram, Thane have qualified into the higher category and become eligible for the higher level of passenger amenities.

According to the Railway Ministry officials, there are 5976 Non-Suburban Railway Station, 484 Suburban Railway Stations, and 2153 Halt stations which makes a total number of 8613. This categorization of stations has been done for the period 2017-18 to 2022-23.

For the safe performance of journey by passengers, Foot over bridges, High-level platforms and Trolley path for movement of wheelchairs will be provided at all the stations irrespective of their category.