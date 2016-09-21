Small win for India as Ban Ki-Moon fails to bring up Kashmir at UNGA

New York, Sep 21: In a development that gave India some small satisfaction, UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon refrained from taking up Pakistan’s repeated requests to intervene in Jammu & Kashmir.

In his opening statement, he dwelt on areas of concern in the world like Syria and West Asia. But there was no mention of India-Pakistan or J&K. This made Nawaz Sharif ‘s opening gambit in the UNGA bite the dust early, but the Pakistani PM is expected to make an impassioned speech against India at the gathering.

Another early diplomatic success by India at the UN was the acceptance of the India-sponsored Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) by the BRICS group in the UN.

This is the first time a powerful grouping called for its early acceptance by the global community. The UN face-off will kick off with Sharif ‘s speech at the UNGA on Wednesday.