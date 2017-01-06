Smaller version of Bajaj V15 bike made from INS Vikrant metal ,V12 launched in India

New Delhi ,Jan 6:In the beginning of year 2016, Bajaj made into every newspaper by launching the Bajaj V15, the bike made from the INS Vikrant’s metal, the bike that gave you the feeling of patriotism and association with the nation. The V15 gained huge success, according to Bajaj over 2 Lakh units have been sold since its launch. Recognizing the opportunity Bajaj recently launched a smaller version of the V15 and named it the Bajaj V12 (12 representing the smaller 125 cc engine).

Bajaj V12 Engine and Specifications

The V12 is based on the same platform as the V15. It carries the same powertrain as the V15 but with a reduced bore size, the engine now displaces 125 cc and is capable of producing 10.5 BHP of peak power at 7000 rpm and 10.8 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. Gearbox is the same 5-speed unit from the V15.

Engine 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled Saddle Height 780mm Power 10.7bhp @7500rpm Torque 10.98Nm @5,500rpm Gearbox 5-speed manual Length 2040mm Width 785mm Height 1066mm Wheelbase 1315mm Ground Clearance 165mm Kerb Weight 133kg

Bajaj V12 Design and Features

The V12 follows the same quirky design language of the V15, actually its identical to the V15 in terms of design, except for some minute differences. The bike is based on the same double down-tube frame. The V12 is shorter in terms of length as well as height from the V15 by 4mm. The bike now gets a 130 mm drum setup at the front unlike the disc setup in the V15, also the rear suspension which was a twin-spring hydraulic setup in the V15 has been replaced by the Nitrox(gas filled) suspension. The tyres are also different on the V12, it gets a 2.75-18 tyre at the front and a 100/90-16 at the rear.

Bajaj V12 Price

The Bajaj V12 is priced at Rs 56,283 (ex-showroom Delhi), which is a full six thousand less than the Rs. 62,132 price tag of the V15.

City Price Delhi (ex-showroom) 56,283

Bajaj V12 Mileage

City driving 60 kmpl Highway driving 75 kmpl

With the 125 cc V12, Bajaj has targeted the commuter segment, which is already flooded with motorcycles such as Bajaj Discover, Honda Shine, Hero Glamour and TVS Phoenix. With a competitive price tag, unconventional design and the patriotic advantage the Bajaj V12 may prove to be a winning formula for Bajaj, just like its elder sibling the V15.