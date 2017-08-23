Smart Software Testing Solutions contributes money in online crowd testing platform ‘Crowd4Test.com’

New Delhi, Aug 23: Smart Software Testing solutions which is the company behind pCloudy.com. The pCloudy.com is sad to be one of the biggest mobile device cloud platform that declared an important investment in Crowd4Test.com. The Crowd4Test.com is an India based startup that is building software as a service platform for handled Crowd Testing and User Experience testing. The Smart Software Testing solutions also declared its intent to merge pCloudy and the AI powered Mobile App Testing platform with Crowd4Test.com with an aim to build world’s largest cloud platform for mobile and IoT Testing by as early as 2019.

As part of the arrangement, Avinash Tiwari, co-founder and director of SSTS will join the board of Crowd4Test.com.

SSTS Inc. founded in 2015 by Pankaj Goel, Lalit Jain and Avinash Tiwari is leveraging AI and robotics across its two products, OpKey and pCloudy, to solve some of the pressing testing needs of enterprises undertaking digital transformation and IoT journey.

“The investment in Crowd4Test aligns with our focus of building All-In-One platform for Mobile app and IoT app Testing. By combining our mobile device cloud and AI powered App certification engine with 2000+ strong global community of testers at Crowd4Test, we are uniquely positioned to serve mobile testing needs for all segments of our customers from DIY to Real User Beta Testing and A/B Testing,” said co-founder SSTS Inc., Avinash Tiwari.

“We are very bullish on the market for mobile application testing solutions and have seen it grow significantly over the last few years and is projected to grow to $13.3 billion market by 2026. SSTS has shown significant traction in this space by on-boarding 200+ enterprise customers and more than 10,000 mobile developers and testers over last two years,” said executive director YourNest Angel Fund, Girish Shivani.

“We are confident that this investment by SSTS team will help them further expand footprint into this fast-growing segment and position them as a leader in Mobile application testing space,” added Shivani. Ranganadh Damera, Founder CEO of Crowd4Test expressed confidence adding “Within a short span of time, we have been able to create a niche Managed crowd testing platform trusted by 100+ customers and 2000+ community of tester globally and now by combining forces with SSTS, we are confident of becoming a leader in our chosen niche.”