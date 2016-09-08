Smartphone maker itel India launches GPRS/Edge-enabled, dual-SIM, smart keypad mobile handset with 7.1cm display, at Rs 1,610 

New Delhi, September 8: Smartphone maker itel India on Thursday launched a new mobile handset at Rs 1,610 in India.

The handset named ‘it5311’ is a fast-charging, smart keypad phone that enables the customers with two hours talk time in just 10 minutes charging with a 1900 mAh battery.

The GPRS/Edge-enabled dual-SIM smart keypad phone comes with metallic brush finish and 7.1cm (2.8 inch) display.

Along with exciting JAVA games and social media (Facebook and Palm Chat), users can save important conversations with its free call-recording feature.

“We make constant endeavours to bring path-breaking innovation and invention even in the feature phone space. ‘it5311’ thrives on the same conviction,” said Sudhir Kumar, CEO, itel India in a statement.

The phone also keeps personal data protected for the users with a privacy lock feature.

Itel is the brand owned by the Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Transsion Holdings.