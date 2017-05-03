NewDelhi, May3:Smartron along with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar launched the srt.phone, a phone inspired by the “dependability” of the Master Blaster himself. The Smartron srt.phone has been launched in two storage variants in India, available exclusively from Flipkart from Wednesday itself, in a Titanium Grey colour variant. The 32GB variant priced at Rs. 12,999, and the 64GB variant priced at Rs. 13,999.

The Smartron srt.phone has launch offers on Flipkart, including an additional Rs. 1,500 discount on exchange of an old phone, free Sachin Tendulkar-design back covers worth Rs. 599, and free extended t.care warranty worth Rs. 1,499. Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders get an additional 5 percent cashback.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Micro) Smartron srt.phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat – notably, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat update is already available for users for download. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 652 SoC (four Cortex-A72 cores clocked at 1.8GHz, and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.44GHz) that’s coupled with 4GB of RAM. For optics, the smartphone offers a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, a dual-LED flash, and an f/2.0 aperture, apart from a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens front camera. It has a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

The Smartron srt.phone features 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.1, USB Type-C port, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and NFC. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It sports a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0. It measures 153x77x8.9mm.

As for why the Smartron srt.phone can be called inspired by Sachin Tendulkar, and his “dependability”, the company has a few things to claim. It says the srt.phone has “best in class antennas for ensuring lowest call drop rates.” The company also boasts that the smartphone has the “best drop test results in the category”. Other benefits being touted are unlimited storage via the company’s t.cloud storage service, as well as the promise of timely Android and security updates. Smartron says one Android security update will be provided every quarter, while at least three major updates will be released for the srt.phone. The Flipkart listing is touting an Android O update will be available for the smartphone.

Smartron India is a young company, and debuted its first products in the country last year – the Smartron t.phone smartphone and the Smartron t.book laptop-tablet hybrid. The first was the t.book, which was launched back in March last year at Rs. 39,999. The t.phone was launched at Rs. 22,999 soon after in May.