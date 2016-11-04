Smog and air Pollution, Centre to hold meeting with neighbouring states, Delhi schools declare holiday

New Delhi: The Central government has called a meeting with the authorities of Delhi’s neighbouring states to discuss the reducing qualithy of atmospheric air in the national capital.

A N Jha, the Secretary of Union Ministry of Environment would meet the Secretaries of neighbouring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab. The quality of air at the national capital has deteriorated at large.

The smog which appeared on Wednesday morning was worse, when compared to the last 17 years’. This has also led to poor visibility. Many vehicles were piled up at Yamuna Expressway, near Delhi, a result of this poor visibility.

Certain stares like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are in the practice of burning paddy. The slow wind speed and this burning of paddy are the major reasons for the current situation of pollution and dense smog.

The situation become so serious as it lead to the closing down of schools in New Delhi. A few of the capital-NCR schools have also suspended outdoor activities.

Some of the schools have stopped conducting morning assembly. The students are suggested to wear masks while exposed to outdoor atmospheric air.

The region has witnessed worst smog in last 17 years . On November 2, the Indira Gandhi International Airport saw the worst level of smog.

Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has also asked Delhi government to issue health advisory to children and to ask them to stay indoors due to the increased levels of atmospheric air pollution.

Centre is also to hold an emergency meeting with Delhi and its neighbouring states over the problem of air pollution.

A thick layer of smog is seen enveloping the environment of Delhi and the NCR. This was noticed more prominently after Diwali. The situation is leading to poor visibility and various health hazards in a long run.