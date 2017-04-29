Smoking, no physical activity, food preferences and pollution make lungs weak

New Delhi, April 29: Our choice of living has made us vulnerable to many lifestyle diseases. Smoking, no physical activity, food preferences and environmental factors like dust storm and pollution are making our lungs weak.

So weak that we have to gasp harder and harder to pump air into our body. For most, it can be the triggering cause of asthma and the first step to identify your lung health is to ‘know your lung number’. Lung function means how well your lungs work.

When you have asthma, your lungs can’t move as much air in and out as they should. And the more serious your asthma is, the less air your lungs are able to move.

We often think of heart health as the determining factor in our overall wellness, but we may be missing the mark. Lung capacity affects our health and is often overlooked. A patient with high blood pressure finds it utmost critical to get his/her BP check on a regular interval.

As this help them to monitor BP level. In the same manner, an asthmatic patient or people who feel breathless should make a point to get their lung capacity check. The check-up will help you ‘know your lung number’. The number is obtained through simple and inexpensive tests like spirometry test or pulmonary test.

Spirometry measures airflow, by measuring how much air you exhale, and how quickly you exhale, spirometry can evaluate a broad range of lung diseases. Spirometry measures how well the lungs exhale.

Whereas pulmonary function tests are a broad range of tests that measure how well the lungs take in and exhale air and how efficiently they transfer oxygen into the blood. Lung volume measurement detects restrictive lung diseases.

These tests further help in early diagnosis of asthma and the right treatment plays a crucial role in the patient condition. Patient of asthma who is not under the right treatment runs the continuous risk of asthma attacks which often requires regular admission to hospital and can be life-threatening.

It is important to understand the need to know your lung number and why inhalation therapy is the most effective therapy to control asthma and breathlessness. This World Asthma Day, we urge people who are asthmatic or feel breathless should get the spirometry test or pulmonary test, a first step to understanding asthma symptoms.

Myths associated with the treatment needs to be busted. Inhaled corticosteroids have been recognised and widely accepted as the mainstay of asthma management.

The goal of asthma treatment is to control the disease. The most effective way to control asthma is through – Inhalation Therapy which is available in India at a price as low as INR 4 to INR 6 per day which means that a year’s supply of medicine is less than the cost of one night’s stay at the hospital. It is important that we overcome these barriers and understand the importance of inhalation therapy and adhere to it if we have to control asthma and lead a happy and better quality of life.

The side effects are low and the dosage required is also low comparative to oral medication. They are safe for a person of all age groups and even for pregnant ladies.

The need of the hour for the patient is to gain timely and the authenticate information on correct symptoms, treatment and care tips. One such patient education website is www.breathefree.com which consists of easy to understand and doctor validated information on asthma, COPD, and nasal allergy. City pulmonologists earnestly appeal to get prompt check-ups to do well in life and understand asthma symptoms, this World Asthma Day. ANI