Smriti Irani takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi on Twitter

NEW DELHI, Jan 13: Union Minister Smriti Irani’s back-to-back digs at Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the notes ban have stirred Twitter.

Ms Irani, who has rarely missed a chance to duel with the Congress Vice President since she challenged him in his constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, started her tweet offensive shortly after Mr Gandhi’s speech at a Congress event.

The Textile Minister picked three comments posted by Mr Gandhi’s official Twitter handle and tweeted her retorts.

“Sly tweet for Manmohan Singh???” she commented on the Congress leader’s comment that “for the first time in our history a Prime Minister of India is being ridiculed the world over.” Within minutes came her response to two more comments posted on Mr Gandhi’s Twitter page.