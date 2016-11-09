Snapchat brings augmented reality lens effect in update

California,Nov9:Snapchat has introduced ‘World Lenses’ for its app that adds Augmented Reality (AR) effects for the rear camera. The World Lens will allow you to apply effects such as a foghorn or sleepy cloud, puking rainbow to your surroundings. Previously Lenses were only available on the front camera, when people were taking selfies or recording videos with the front camera on the app.

Face filters or Lenses as Snapchat calls them have been its most popular feature. Once a user starts the selfie-camera, they can just tap on their face, and the Lenses appear. Usually they are funny faces that get imposed on the actual face. The World Lenses work just like the earlier ones. Users need to have either a face or other clear object in focus with the rear camera, and tap on the display for the lenses to appear.

There effects like snowflakes, little hearts and flowers that can be applied to surroundings. The update is now available for Android and iOS users. Snapchat has made a couple of other minor changes to the app as well. For example, you can now hold on to a snap to share it instantly with your friends. Re-sharing option appears in the Message tab, making the process quite easy.

Also, Snapchatters will now be able to rewind a snap. We’ve seen Instagram have rewind feature for Stories. Now, Snapchat users can tap on the left side of their screen to go back or rewind. There’s also an option on the left side of the screen to go back to the beginning of a Story. You had to initially browse through all the Stories you’ve watched to re-watch or share them.

Snapchat, which has close to 150 million daily active users, has seen a rise in popularity over the last year or so. According to reports the company, which rebranded itself as Snap Inc after the launch of its $130 Specs, could be going for an IPO with a valuation of $20 billion. Facebook has been trying hard to fight off the rise of Snapchat with its various apps copying features from the latter. Instagram now has Stories, Facebook itself is looking to introduce face filters for its photos, while WhatsApp too could soon have a Stories features.