Snapchat could overtake Facebook, Instagram with more number of users in US for first time in 2017

New Delhi, August 22: The market research firm eMarketer stated that “Snapchat, the photo-sharing application is expected to beat Facebook for the first time in the United States. It would be due to the growth of users in Facebook that would slow down between teenagers and adults. According to the total users from 12-17 and 18-24 years, Snapchat would overtake both Instagram and Facebook for the first time in 2017. This would uplift the share of Snapchat of United states social network users to about 40.8 percent.

The drop in the user growth would also effect the advertisement revenues of the Facebook as the company is trying to make the platform an attractive place for the advertisers by bragging about its young users. the advertisement revenue of Facebook was around $9.2 billion in the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 47% from the same period in 2016.

Oscar Orozco, a senior forecasting analyst at eMarketer said that “We usually see teenagers and youngsters between 10 and 12 years shifting to both Snapchat and Instagram. Both the platforms are successful with this demographic since these platforms are more lined up with how they communicate, by using visual content.”

Those users who already left, the teenagers and the youngsters between 10 and 12 years are there on Facebook that are less hooked up and spend less time on the platform. According to the market research firm, Facebook lost the monthly users amidst the ages of 12 and 17 that would hasten up to 3.4% in 2017 compared to 1.2% drop in 2016.

The eMarketer also affirmed that Facebook-owned Instagram would be expected to increase by 23.8% in 2017. The monthly users under 12 years age are also expected to arise 19%, and those from 12-17 years would rise to 8.8%.