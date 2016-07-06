Snapchat more popular among middle-aged in US

New York, July 6 The mobile messaging app Snapchat is gaining popularity among US smartphone users aged 35 and above even as the app is likely to continue being popular among teenagers due to its concept of “self-destructing content”, a media report said.

According to a Wall Street Journal study, 14 per cent of US smartphone users over 35 years old use Snapchat — up from just two per cent three years ago.

The study also claimed that 70 per cent of all US smartphone users today are on Snapchat, with the US First Lady Michelle Obama joining the app about two weeks ago.

“[Snapchat doesn’t] have the public likes and comments that often make for awkward moments on traditional social media. It’s never been an issue,” a spokesperson for Snapchat was quoted as saying.

(IANS)