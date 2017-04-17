Snapchat user data leaked by Indian hackers!

New Delhi, April 17: Image messaging and multimedia mobile applicationSnapchat is busy fire-fighting, ever since the Variety report came out which quotes it’s CEO (Chief executive officer) Evan Spiegel as saying (back in 2015) the app was only for rich people and not for poor countries like India or Spain. The context of this remark, for which there is no proof that it was actually made by the Snapchat CEO, is in a lawsuit filed by former employee Anthony Pompliano, who claims the company was fudging user data and misleading advertisers.

Miffed with the Snapchat’s CEO Evan Spiegel’s remarks of calling India “poor country”, Indian hackers have claimed to have leaked database of 1.7 million Snapchat users which they hacked into last year. This move was retaliation to Evan Spiegel’s remark on expanding business to ‘poor countries’ like India. The Hackers leaked and made the data available on the darknet to mark their resentment against the Snapchat CEO’s remark for India. Indian Hackers are one of the top bugbounty hunters in the world working for IT giants and finding bugs in their system. Indian Hackers in a statement said that they had found the bug earlier but never used the data before but the ‘arrogance’ displayed by Snapchat CEO made them leak the database. They have also threatened to carry out exhaustive strike against the company on the net if the CEO does not apologize for his remark.

However, Snapchat has not confirmed any hacks or leaks yet. The remarks of the CEO also set social media on fire where the company was heavily trolled and people started uninstalling the app. The social media users were so angry with the company that the rating of the popular app dropped to a ‘single star’ from an apparent ‘five star’ on the Google App store. Snapchat faced heavy backlash and flak on social media where #Uninstall-Snapchat and #BoycottSnapchat started trending on Twitter in no time. People started giving a ‘thumbs down’ vote on the app store after Variety magazine quoted a former employee claiming that the Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel had said that the app isn’t meant for poor countries like India and Spain in a meeting held in September 2015.

Snapchat tried to malign the ex-employee and said that the said employee was fired for poor performance, three weeks ago and is involved in a lawsuit with the company.