Snapdeal establishes Data Sciences Centre in California

New Delhi, May 30: Online marketplace Snapdeal has established its Data Sciences Centre in San Carlos, California, the company said on Monday.

According to the company, the centre will focus on big-data and advanced analytics to add clarity to Snapdeal’s consumer-centric initiatives.

“We have a highly accomplished team which can distill key patterns, consumer preferences and hidden correlations by quickly analysing huge quantities of data. We will bring fresh insights to the existing work and will enhance customer experience through better planning and forecasting,” Nitin Sharma, senior vice president of the Data Sciences Centre, said.

“Snapdeal is extensively working on data mining through an existing analytics team. Under Nitin’s leadership the team will focus on elevating Snapdeal’s growth-focused strategy and to provide insightful guidance,” said Rohit Bansal, co-founder Snapdeal.