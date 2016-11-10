Snapdeal launches ‘Wallet on Delivery’ pay on delivery service using Freecharge

New Delhi, Nov 10 : E-commerce firm Snapdeal on Thursday launched a new “Wallet on Delivery” (WoD) feature which will allow users to pay on delivery by using a “FreeCharge” wallet.

The new feature, which rolled out on Thursday, will cover Snapdeal and FreeCharge users across the country over the next few weeks.

“The launch of this new feature after the announcement of the demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes demonstrates our speed of execution in ensuring consumers’ needs are met in real time,” said Kunal Bahl, CEO, and Co-founder, Snapdeal, in a statement.

WoD allows users to make the payment only when their package is delivered and is a quick and effective solution to all user concerns about Cash on Delivery (CoD), especially given the current uncertainty about the availability of currency notes, the company said.

