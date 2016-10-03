Snapdeal Unbox Diwali Sale : Record sales on First Day 

Mumbai, Oct 03: Snapdeal has recorded its highest ever sales by both volume and value on any single day on Day 1 of the Unbox Diwali Sale.

The sale volumes was nine times higher than the average daily sales, according to the company.

Redmi Note 3, iPhone 6s, iPhone 5s, Mi Max, and LeEco Le Max 2 were the top selling phones, followed closely by Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro & Samsung Galaxy J3S with bike mode.

In addition, Voltas 1.2 Ton Split Air-conditioners, Dell & Acer laptops, Canon & Nikon cameras, Kitchen appliances, including Juicer Mixer Grinders and Pressure Cookers were other popular products that sold throughout the day.

Storage devices from Sony, Toshiba, Samsung, SanDisk and personal electronics like Philips hair dryers, JBL In-ear speakers, Shavers and trimmers were also best sellers.

Attractive discounts on footwear were available from multiple fashion brands and more than 100,000 pairs of footwear were sold on Day 1 of the sale.

“More than 80% of orders came from its mobile platforms. The traffic from tier 2 and 3 cities increased by 20 times, with maximum surge, other than metros, coming from Mizoram, Meghalaya, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir in that order,” the company said.

A total of 37 sellers crossed the Rs 1 Crores turnover on Day 1 itself, while more than 63,000 unique sellers received orders on Snapdeal on Day 1 of the Sale.

With a surge in demand for home appliances bought during the day, the products to be shipped from Day 1 of sales itself weighed nearly 3000 tonnes, enough to fill 20 A380s jumbos carrying only cargo.

On 3rd October, the second day of the Unbox Diwali Sale, there are attractive offers on the following products: JBL SB350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, iPhone 6s (16GB), Samsung Galaxy J3 with S Bike Mode, Lenovo G50-80 5th Gen Intel® Coreâ„¢ i3 1TB Notebook, LG 43LH547A 108 cm (43) Full HD LED Television, Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Air Conditioner, Micromax (32) Full HD LED Television, Micromax Spark 3 (8GB) – 13.97 cm, Micromax Canvas 5 Lite (16GB) – 12.7 cm, Deemark Leg & Foot Massager, Acer Windows 10 Touch Screen 2 in 1 Laptop.

