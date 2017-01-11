Snapdeal’s welcome 2017 : Sales rides high on Pongal festivities

New Delhi , Jan 11 : India’s largest online marketplace Snapdeal today announced yet another successful sale, it’s first in 2017. Snapdeal’s Welcome 2017 sale witnessed a huge spike in orders, riding high on Pongal festivities in the south, as well as an attractive no cost EMI option across all major credit cards.

The most popular categories were mobiles and electronics, bags and luggage, home decor and kitchen appliances. The zero cost EMI option, offered in collaboration with 11 major credit cards, was availed the most from tier II/ III cities on purchase of items like LED TVs, geysers and washing machines.

The other high selling products included cameras, printers, home decor items like bed-sheets, kids clothing and toys, men’s and women’s clothing and footwear. Among kitchen appliances, popular products were water purifiers, mixer and grinders and microwaves.

With attractive offers ranging from free movie tickets to cash backs to additional discounts on prepaid orders, mobile phones also continued to fly off the shelves.

“We are excited to see the upwards trend in each consecutive sale, which speaks volumes of the growing digital access and appeal of e-commerce across the country. With our superior assortment, swiftest delivery, and best price range, we will continue to bring newer users onto the e-commerce platforms,” said Senior Vice President (Business), Vishal Chadha.

(ANI)