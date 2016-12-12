Snow in Chicago area makes Delta flight skid of runway

Chicago,Dec12:Snow, freezing rain and rain could make for a messy Monday morning commute as a winter storm pushes further east.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for parts of the Great Lakes and the Northeast.

As of Sunday night, the storm had dumped more than a half-foot on several states in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions, causing dangerous travel conditions.

It’s a “slap of reality” after a mild November, National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Schmidt in La Crosse, Wisconsin, said.

The Chicago area received more than 6 inches as of Sunday night.

Up to 10 inches of snow was expected to fall in parts of Michigan. A Delta plane with 70 passengers and crew landed at Detroit Metropolitan Airport on Sunday, but then ended up in snowy grass while it was turning from the runway to a taxiway. No injuries were reported.

Further to the east, parts of Vermont could see up to a foot of snow, while New Hampshireand Maine could get up to 9 inches.

The storm forced many schools to cancel classes on Monday and prompted the University of Connecticut to postpone some final exams.

The Ohio River Valley and Mid-Atlantic regions will see a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain in the overnight hours and through the day on Monday.

“For the rest of the day the best advice is just to stay off the road if you can, and otherwise go slow and give yourself more time to reach your destination,” National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Steinwedel said. “If you don’t have to drive or go somewhere, stay home.”

Temperatures 15 to 30 degrees below average will follow the cold rain and snow in the coming days through much of the Midwest and East.