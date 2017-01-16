Snowfall and rain breaks cold wave cycle in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 16: Heavy snowfall and moderate rain broke the cycle of intense cold wave conditions in the Kashmir Valley on Monday.

Srinagar woke up to a comparatively warmer morning on Monday as 7.4 cm of fresh snow clad the city.

“The minimum temperatures across the valley improved due to cloud cover. Srinagar recorded minus 0.9 degrees Celsius on Monday as the night’s lowest temperature,” an official of the Met department told IANS.

Moderate rain and snow is likely to occur at most places in Jammu and Kashmir till Tuesday, the Met forcast.

The official said the ski resort of Gulmarg has received 53 cm of fresh snowfall during the night.

The minimum temperature was minus 8 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg on Monday while it was minus 3.2 in Pahalgam.

Jammu city recorded 7.3 degrees Celsius, Katra 3.8, Batote minus 0.7, Bannihal zero and Bhaderwah minus 1.1 as the minimum temperatures on Monday.

–IANS