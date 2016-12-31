Snowstorm hits northeast US with 100,000 residents without power and roads slippery

New York, Dec 31 : More than 100,000 residents living in northeastern part of the US are without power due to heavy snowfall and harsh winds that also left roads slippery and hazardous mess.

The US National Weather Service on Friday recorded some 27 inches of snow in parts of Maine and more than 17 inches of snow in Mount Washington, New Hampshire, which is the highest peak in the northeast of the country.

Local officials at Mount Washington said there was “considerable danger” of an avalanche. Extreme weather was expected to continue till Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“It went from just a garden-variety, low-pressure system to a turbocharged storm,” meteorologist Eric Schwibs said of the snowstorm beginning on Thursday through Friday morning.

Meanwhile, residents of the Pacific Northwest braced for another round of weather expected to bring rain to southern California and more snow to the Great Lakes and New England, local media reported.

In the first few days of 2017, parts of the Plains, Midwest and Northeast across the country could expect a “wintry mess of snow, sleet and freezing rain,” according to The Weather Underground.

By Monday, snow, sleet or freezing rain is likely into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, with sleet or freezing rain from northern Pennsylvania to New York and, by Monday, into New England, said a report from the USA Today.

By Tuesday, snow, heavy at times, is likely to pound parts of the northern Plains, upper Midwest and northern Great Lakes in the country, said the report.

–IANS

