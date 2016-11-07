So here’s what the UK Prime Minister Theresa May said about the Tatas

New Delhi, Nov 07: As the bitter boardroom battle in the Indian salt-to-software conglomerate continues, the Tata Group today found a mention in the UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s first address to Indian businesses in New Delhi.

Addressing the inaugural session of the India-UK Tech Summit organised by the CII, May said that over 800 Indian businesses have presence in the UK, with “Jaguar Land Rover’s owner, Tata, our largest manufacturing employer.”

The mention of the Tata Group by the UK PM during her visit to India — marking her first bilateral visit outside Europe and her first ever trade mission — comes amid the on-going boardroom battle at the Tata Group, whose UK businesses include IT, automobiles and steel among others.

May is in India on a two-day visit here. Earlier this year in January, JLR became the UK’s largest car maker eight years after it was acquired by Tata Motors for USD 2.3 billion from Ford. Last month, in a sudden and dramatic turn of events, Cyrus Mistry was unceremoniously removed as the Chairman of Tata Sons and replaced by his predecessor Ratan Tata in the interim, triggering a confrontation between the single-largest