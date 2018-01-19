Soccer legend Pele collapses with exhaustion

Brazilia [Brazil], Jan 19: Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been admitted to hospital after collapsing due to exhaustion.

“In the early hours of Thursday morning, Pele collapsed and was taken to hospital in Brazil where he has undergone a series of tests which appear to point to severe exhaustion. He remains on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery,” the Football Writers Association (FWA) confirmed in an official statement on Friday.

The association further notified that there is no suggestion of anything more serious than exhaustion.

Pele, 77, is the most successful league goal-scorer in the world, scoring 1281 goals in 1363 games, which included unofficial friendlies and tour games during his 21-year-long career.

Widely regarded as the greatest football player of all time, he was part of three winning FIFA World Cups teams: 1958, 1962 and 1970.

He is the only player to achieve this feat.