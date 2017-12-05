Social activist goes ‘missing’ in Pakistan

Lahore, December 5 : A social activist has gone missing from Pakistan’s Lahore city after a discussion session on the topic of extremism in context of a recent sit-in staged by religious parties in Faizabad and state’s subsequent capitulation to it.

According to Pakistan Today, social activist Raza Mahmood attended a discussion session on extremism in context of recent protests in Faizabad and is reported to be missing since then.

Mahmood is associated with Low-Key Lokai, that brings people together for dialogues and debates on issues critical for building a peaceful society,

He is also a convener of Aghaz-i-Dosti, a friendship initiative to bring Indian and Pakistani students closer.

Raza’s brother Hamid Nasir has submitted an application to Naseerabad police for an FIR but the case has not been registered yet.

“Activist Raza Khan has gone missing from his house in Lahore. He helps manage progressive space Low-key Lokai and is the convener of Aghaz-e-Dosti an initiative to bring Indian and Pakistani students closer. His brother filed app but Police has [not] registered FIR as of yet,” Political activist and lawyer Mohammed Jibran Nasir wrote on his Facebook page.



“Our friend Raza Khan, a peace activist is missing since yesterday. We last met him Saturday evening for an open discussion on Extremism specifically focusing on the dharna, at Low-key Lokai. It was a frank, open but also a heated discussion. A peace lover but also a critical thinker, Raza is truly a special person,” a friend of Atiqa Shahid said on Facebook.

