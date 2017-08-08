Social activist Medha Patkar taken to hospital, health worsened after hunger strike.

New Delhi, August 8: Medha Patkar, the social activist is on an indefinite hunger strike since July 27. Medha Patkar was strongly removed from the protest location and was taken to a hospital in Indore on Monday evening after her health was deteriorated. The Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar and 11 other leaders were demanding the recovery of houses of 40,000 families, which got removed due to the increase in the height of Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Previously, a case was registered against the ‘Narmada Bachao Andolan’ workers by the government for keeping a unit of National Disaster National Force in custody. The authorities suspect that those workers protesting there held a team of forces unnecessarily for about three hours.

Disapproving the allegations, Medha Patkar said that “the administration is making false litigation’s to scandalize the movement after the government imposed a case.” On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had asked Medha Patkar to end the hunger strike. Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted that “I am worried about your health and also about the health of your leaders. So, I please request you to end the hunger strike.”