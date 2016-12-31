Social activist Niraj Gunde reveals he mailed PM Modi about accused in Malegoan blast case

Mumbai,Dec31: A day after a suspended Anti Terrorism Squad officer revealed that two absconding accused in the Malegaon blasts case of 2008 are dead, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We will have a serious look into the whole episode.”

Social activist Niraj Gunde, on whose advice Mehmood Mujawar brought the court’s notice to the issue, had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about this on two occasions.

One email sent on on November 3, 2016, (a copy of which has been accessed by the The Hindu) refers to an affidavit filed by Mr. Mujawar. It says,

“Subject: Hon’ble PM : Enclosed affidavit says Malegaon Blast case absconders dead.

Dear Shri. Narendra Modi Ji,

I am enclosing herewith an affidavit filed in Solapur court by one person named Mr. Mujawar, suspended Police Officer from Maharashtra.

Para 7 of his affidavit says that Malegaon Bomb Blasts case accused absconders Sandeep Dange and Ramji Kalsangra are no more but are shown alive by Higher Rank Police Officers. And affidavit also mentions about 600 kgs of RDX.

This is a very serious issue brought on record by a suspended Police Officer.

I request you to order Maharashtra Home Ministry to ask CBI to investigate the issue immediately because he has alleged role of High Ranking Police officers.

Thanking you.

With Warm Regards

Niraj Gunde”

The second email, sent to Mr. Modi on December 19, 2016, says,

“Subject: Gentle reminder: Fwd: Hon’ble PM : Enclosed affidavit says Malegaon Blast case absconders dead.

Dear Shri. Narendra Modi Ji,

I wish to request you to expedite the investigation in the below mentioned matter immediately.

Especially the factual position of the statement on the 2 absconders in Malegaon blast case and 600 Kgs of RDX.

The person Mr. Mujawar has told more details about how the persons eliminated.

Thanks.

Warm regards.

Niraj Gunde”

Meanwhile, the NIA court, referring to news reports, has asked about what steps have been taken in this matter to find out the actual position. referring to news report. The agency said that they will find out the truthfulness of the statement of Mehboob Mujawar

Talking to The Hindu, Mr Gunde said that Mr. Mujawar informed him that the two bodies are recorded as bodies found on CST railway station on November 26, 2008. Mr. Gunde said he was told that, “Sandeep Dange and Ramji Kalsangra were bumped off after the terror attack started on November 26.”

Mehboob Mujawar’s, application filed before the judicial magistrate court at Solapur on August 19, 2016, became public on December 29. A copy of which is with The Hindu reads that Mr Mujawar it points out, “As the hearing in the case is as good as concluded because the IO has been examined. In the interest just and as this case having its effect on important national issues in relation to cases involving Sandeep Dange and Ramji Kalsangra (who are in fact no more but are shown alive in the Malegaon bomb blast case by police officers of higher rank) also Colonel Purohit, Pragya Sadhvi and also involving the issue regarding 600 kg explosive RDX.”

The application states, “It is necessary to see that case lodged against me is disposed at the earliest without delay. It is submitted that this false case managed against me by them with conspiracy and using pressurised tactics.”

The Solapur court had framed charges against him on December 5, 2012 under Sections 143(Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both), 448 (Punishment for house-trespass), 405 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the Bombay Police Act and the Indian Arms Act.

Meanwhile, a senior NIA official said in New Delhi,

“We will get a copy of the application filed by the policeman in a Solapur court and will examine his claims.” The official added that since they took over the investigations in 2011, they did not find any evidence to suggest that the accused — Ramji Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange — were dead. “We have been conducting raids to trace them, it’s still going on,” said the official.

‘Karkare, Raghuvanshi not involved in murders’

Meanwhile, Mr. Mujawar said on Friday that neither former Anti Terrorism Squad chief K.P. Raghuvanshi neither his predecessor, the late Hemant Karkare, were involved in the murder Kalsangra and Dange.

“Karkare and Raghuvanshi had nothing to do with the murders. This was done by a group of ATS officers, who I will be naming in court soon. I knew about this from the beginning and am paying the price for it,” Mr. Mujawar said.

His arrest in 2009, he added, for allegedly threatening to kill a couple in a fake encounter in Solapur was meant to finish his credibility.

“The whole thing was planned. The ATS officers knew that I had full knowledge of the murders and hence got the FIR registered against me. I was in Bagalkot working in this same case when I was called to Solapur and informed that an FIR had been registered against me, and I was placed under arrest the next day,” he said, adding, “I even offered to resign from the force, but my resignation was not accepted. They knew that once out of the force, I would not be bound by protocol, which would be in my favour.”

He went on to claim that he subsequently met Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Dr. Bhusan Kumar Upadhyay, who was Solapur Police Commissioner at the time, as well as two consecutive Maharashtra Directors General of Police, K. Subramaniam and Sanjeev Dayal, and informed them about the murders, but no action was taken.

When contacted, Mr. Upadhyay, Mr. Subramaniam and Mr. Dayal all denied having been told about the alleged murders by Mr. Mujawar.