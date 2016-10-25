Social media platform Twitter to launch Diwali emoji

New Delhi, Oct 25 : Social media platform Twitter on Tuesday announced that it will launch #HappyDiwali emoji based on public opinion via a Twitter poll.

Users can participate in the poll that has been tweeted out from @TwitterIndia and customise the Diwali emoji by voting for the colour they prefer.

Vote in this poll and help us choose the colour of our #Diwali diya emoji for this year! — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) October 25, 2016

“We are crowdsourcing an emoji for #HappyDiwali in order to bring people closer and celebrate together the triumph of good over evil,” said Keya Madhvani, Head of Lifestyle and Culture Partnerships, Twitter India in a statement.

The voting period will last for 48 hours from October 25 and the emoji will be live and available to use from October 28.