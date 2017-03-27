Social media slams United Airlines for barring girls wearing 'leggings’.

Los Angeles, March 27: The Social media has criticised the United Airlines after it barred two girls from travelling as they wore leggings.

The incident occurred on a flight from Denver to Minneapolis on Sunday morning, according to BBC which quoted activist Shannon Watts over the incident.

According to sources, the United Airlines representative was “forcing” the girls, to change their clothes or wear dresses over the leggings. One of the girls was aged 10.

The United Airlines agent claimed that the girls were travelling on a ticket that had a dress code to follow.

They were “United pass travellers”, the tickets for company employees or eligible dependents. , The United Airlines explained in a Twitter correspondence on the issue.

Shannon Watts, a founder of the group Moms Demand Action for gun reforms, tweeted about what happened to five girls when they tried to board a flight at Denver airport.

She stated that three of the girls were allowed to board and travel after they put dresses over the top of their clothing. But two were prevented from boarding.

She slammed the United Airlines for its actions. She asked, “since when does the United Airlines police women’s clothing?”.

Even though the United Airlines has not officially commented on the incident, it did respond on Twitter by explaining the dress code requirement of its United pass travellers.

Watts’ tweets have been shared and responded to by thousands of users, including actress and activist Patricia Arquette.