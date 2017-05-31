Social media video of a school girl being molested openly by a group of men on a railway bridge over Budhi Gandak river in Muzaffarpur district

Muzaffarpur,May31: A video of a school girl being molested openly by a group of men on a railway bridge over Budhi Gandak river in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district has set the social media on fire.

Around five-six youth can be seen molesting the girl and beating and threatening her male friend.

The video has been going viral on social media platforms since May 25.

In the video, a girl, wearing a school uniform, is seen being appropriately touched by the assailants, while her male friend is continuously apologising to the attackers. They also threatened to throw the youth into the river.

Police have started a probe into the incident.

Two days ago, a video showing two girls being molested by a group of 14 boys in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh went viral on the social media, triggering an outrage in the state where incidents of crime have seen a spurt recently.

In the video, the group of boys can be seen waylaying two girls in a desolate village area of Tanda town in Rampur district.