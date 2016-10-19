Social networking app WhatsApp to stop functioning at the end of 2016

October 19, 2016 | By :

New Delhi,Oct19: Some WhatsApp users would be in for disappointment later this year. Many smartphones which run on a particular Operating System will lose compatibility with WhatsApp by the end of 2016.

Here is the list of operating systems (OS), WhatsApp will stop supporting at the end of 2016:

BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10

Nokia S40

Nokia Symbian S60

Android 2.1 and Android 2.2

Windows Phone 7.1

iPhone 3GS/iOS 6

The company said it was making this decision so it could “focus our efforts on the mobile platforms the vast majority of people use.”

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Soon, exchange money through WhatsApp!
‘Goodbye to Apple iPhone X’, end of life by mid 2018
Whatsapp crashes globally, restores services partially, #WhatsAppdown trending on twitter
Whatsapp to roll out ‘Live Location’ feature enabling users to share their location
Delta Airlines to allow using WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and iMessage while travelling
China blocks access to WhatsApp too, after disrupting services of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google
Top