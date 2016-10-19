Social networking app WhatsApp to stop functioning at the end of 2016

New Delhi,Oct19: Some WhatsApp users would be in for disappointment later this year. Many smartphones which run on a particular Operating System will lose compatibility with WhatsApp by the end of 2016.

Here is the list of operating systems (OS), WhatsApp will stop supporting at the end of 2016:

BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10

Nokia S40

Nokia Symbian S60

Android 2.1 and Android 2.2

Windows Phone 7.1

iPhone 3GS/iOS 6

The company said it was making this decision so it could “focus our efforts on the mobile platforms the vast majority of people use.”