Sofia Richie gets new tattoos inspired by Justin Bieber

New York, Sep 9: Singer Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia Richie has got two new tattoos done during her visit to rapper Kanye West’s Yeezy 4 fashion show here.

One of the tattoos is a tiny black cross which looks exactly like the one her boyfriend and singer Justin Bieber got earlier this year. Sofia got the inkings done from tattoo artist Jon Boy, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Sofia documented the experience on Snapchat on Thursday.

13:4 @sofiarichie #love #jonboytattoo A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Sep 8, 2016 at 1:43pm PDT

At first, she said that she is “really scared” of getting permanently inked. However, she looked happy when showing off the tiny cross on the inside of her left middle finger.

Sofia also shared the image of her new tattoo on Instagram.

Interestingly, Jon Boy is the same person who created the same design near Bieber’s left eye back in May.

The other tattoo Sofia got that day was a “13:4” on the back of her neck.