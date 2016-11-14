Sofia Vergara flaunts hourglass figure in midi dress

Los Angeles, Nov 14 : Actress Sofia Vergara flaunted her hourglass figure in a body-hugging dress for a date night with husband Joe Manganiello here.

The ribbed stretch-knit midi dress had clasps from the neckline to the hem. She added a cleavage-baring touch to the look by unclasping the top notches. She accessorised her outfit with danglers, a neutral clutch and matching open-toed pumps, reports people.com.

It appears the couple were meeting up with friends for a birthday celebration, as Vergara later posted a photo with two friends.

“Happy birthday beautiful Amy!” the actress, 44, wrote in the post.

–IANS