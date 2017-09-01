Software engineer Rajesh Gulati chops up wife into 70 pieces, sentenced to life imprisonment in Dehradun

New Delhi/India/September 1: Shocking incident reported, Software engineer named Rajesh Gulati found guilty of Murder by a court in Dehradun, seven years after he committed the crime.

By Chopping up his wife in to 70 pieces and then storing her parts in a freezer, was on Friday sentenced to life in jail.

According to reports, after an argument on october 17, Rajesh Gulati, smothered his 36-year-old wife, Anupama,and then used an electric saw to chop up her body in their room house at Prakash Nagar in Dehradun Cantonment.

The couple had twins who were four years old at the time of the crime.

Gulati and Anuparna had moved to the US after getting married in 1999.

They returned to Dehradun in 2008, after which their relationship deteriorated. The couple would often fight. Anuparna accused Gulati of having an extramarital affair with a woman from Kolkata.