Software giant IBM to acquire Bengaluru-based Sanovi Technologies

Bengaluru, Oct 27 : In a bid to expand “Disaster Recovery” services for Hybrid Cloud, software giant IBM on Thursday signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bengaluru-based Sanovi Technologies.

Sanovi Technologies provides Hybrid Cloud recovery, Cloud migration and business continuity software for enterprise data centres and Cloud infrastructure.

Adding these capabilities along with advanced analytics will better enable IBM to bolster its Software Defined Resiliency strategy and delivery of Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery services for clients undergoing digital and hybrid Cloud transformation, the company said in a statment.

IBM plans to integrate the Sanovi capabilities into the IBM Global Technology Services unit by the end of 2016.

“As a Cloud-native company, Sanovi will strengthen our resiliency portfolio to manage the broad range of applications, data, and IT systems of our clients balancing digital and hybrid Cloud transformation with increased regulatory compliance,” said Martin Jetter, Senior Vice President, Global Technology Services, IBM.

Hybrid Cloud solutions are turning out to be the preferred choice for enterprises in India for an enhanced efficiency, productivity and cyber security.

A Hybrid Cloud is an integrated Cloud service utilising both private and public Clouds to perform distinct functions within the same organisation.

With Sanovi’s software, IBM will further empower clients to redefine their disaster recovery strategy in the face of unprecedented industry change.

“Together, we will provide next-generation resiliency solutions for robust hybrid Cloud deployments across the globe,” added Chandra Sekhar Pulamarasetti, Co-Founder and CEO, Sanovi.

The financial details of the deal are yet to be disclosed.

