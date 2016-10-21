Software major HCL Technologies Ltd reported a Rs 2,014 crore net profit in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 21 : Software major HCL Technologies Ltd on Friday reported a Rs 2,014 crore net profit for the second quarter (July-September) of fiscal 2016-17, registering 16.7 per cent annual growth.

In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, the IT firm said Q2 revenue increased 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 11,519 crore.

In dollar terms, net income rose 14 per cent to $301 million and revenue 11.5 per cent to $1,722 million under the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS).

Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) grew 18.4 per cent to Rs 2,318 crore and 15.9 per cent to $347 million under IFRS.

Sequentially, however, net profit, revenue and Ebit were flat or marginally lower in rupee and dollar terms from the first quarter (April-June) of this fiscal.