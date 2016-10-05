Soha Ali Khan starrer ’31st October’ release post-poned to October 21

Mumbai, Oct 5: Soha Ali Khan and Vir Das starrer “31st October”, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on October 7, has now been pushed to release on October 21 after a PIL was filed against the thriller.

The roadblock for the film’s release has been created by a Delhi-based close aide of the Congress party who wants a ban on the movie, said the makers. The movie is about the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination and its repercussions.

“It’s been a tough journey ever since I started working on this subject but I didn’t give up then and will not give up now. From the censor to now getting threats, I am strong that I will make this film come to the big screen and people who don’t want this subject to come out, cannot stop the world to know the reality of 1984,” Harry Sachdeva, writer-producer of “31st October”, said in a statement.

Soha and Vir essay a Sikh couple in the film, co-produced by Magical Dreams Productions Pvt Ltd, Panorama Studios, Anand Prakash and Harry Sachdeva. It is directed by Shivaji Lotan Patil.