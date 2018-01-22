Sohrabuddin Shaikh case: Bomaby HC to hear PIL tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) , Jan. 22: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh case.

The PIL filed by the Bombay Lawyers Association seeks direction for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to challenge the discharge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Rajya Sabha member Amit Shah in the alleged Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case.

The petition has also challenged the transfer order of CBI Judge JT Utpat, who was presiding over the Sohrabuddin trial. Utpat was replaced by late Justice BH Loya.

The Bombay Lawyers Association is the same body that filed a petition seeking a probe into the death of CBI judge BH Loya by a Commission of Enquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge. (ANI)

