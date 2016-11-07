Sohrabuddin Sheikh Encounter Case: Review plea against BJP Chief Amit Shah dismissed

New Delhi, Nov 07: The Supreme Court today dismissed a review petition that challenged the discharge of BJP President Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.

A review plea had been filed after the Supreme Court in August discharged Shah from the case.

Sheikh, a gangster and his wife, Kauser Bi, were killed while travelling from Hyderabad to Sangli near Gandhinagar in 2005. The Mumbai sessions court had on December 30 2014 discharged Shah in the case.

