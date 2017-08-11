Solace for women workers as Kerala Government urge to grant menstrual leave for its women employees

Thiruvananthapuram/ Kerala, August 11: Kerala government urge to grant menstrual leave for its women employees, according to media reports. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke today at state assembly that women undergoes many physical difficulties during their periods time.

CM said that as many debates and discussions are held regarding the matter, menstruation must be considered as a biological process. He asserts that still there are a group of people who believe women as ‘impure’ during their menstrual time.

He told that a common opinion would be taken after considering all aspects regarding the matter. K S Sabarinathan (Congress) asserted that the state government should take a firm decision regarding the matter as foreign countries (like Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia and some provinces of China) are already granting women to take leave on their periods time.

Sabarinathan told that government should have due concern over women’s health considering menstruation and reproduction. He assured that safety measures for women at their workplace would be discussed. The legislator asserted that debates regarding the issue must be taken in a positive sense to mould an enthusiastic women workforce rather than anti-women march.