Solace for Tamil Nadu People : Cyclone NADA expected to weaken in next 12 hours

New Delhi,Dec 01: The Meteorological Department on Thursday said that the Cyclone Nada is expected to weaken in the next 12 hours in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.

The state was again put on alert almost a year after floods caused severe disruption of normal life and damaged property.

As per the latest information, the cyclone is presently about 210 kilometres east southeast of Puducherry.

It is likely to cross between Vedharanyam and Cuddalore by December 2 morning.

The cyclone will be accompanied by light to moderate rainfall at many places and heavy and very heavy rainfall in coastal areas as speculated by the Tamil Nadu government.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed six teams in coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.

However, keeping in view the weakening of the cyclone, chances of flooding are receding.

