Solange Knowles to release new album

Los Angeles, Sep 29: Beyonces sister Solange Knowles is set to release her new album.

She describes the upcoming album as “a project on identity, empowerment, independence, grief, and healing.”

On her 30th birthday in June, Knowles announced on Instagram she had completed the album after three years and called it her “most proud body of work.

The singer’s fourth studio album, A Seat at the Table, will be released Friday, she announced on social media.

The album is Knowles’ first since she released True in 2012. A Seat at the Table was written by Solange and features guest appearances from Lil’ Wayne, Q-Tip, The Dream, and her sister Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child collaborator, Kelly Rowland.

“I say all of that to say…don’t eveeer let anyone write your story for you,” she continued in her post. “They can talk, they can doubt, and they can say what they wanna, but only you have the words to narrate this ting we call life.”

Along with the album, Knowles has created a poetry book of lyrics and photos with the same name, which is available on her website.

My Album, A Seat At The Table, will be released this Friday September 30th.

Visit https://t.co/s5tfNaqtt7 to experience the digital book… pic.twitter.com/lOWTzrfeyX