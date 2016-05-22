Soldier wounded in gunfight in Kashmir dies

Jammu, May 22 (IANS) A soldier wounded in a gunfight with guerrillas in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir died on Sunday in a hospital, an army spokesman said.

“Naik Pandurang Mahadev Gawade, who was critically injured in a fierce encounter with five heavily armed terrorists yesterday (Saturday), attained martyrdom today,” Colonel S.D. Goswami, spokesman of the army’s Udhampur headquartered Northern Command, told IANS here.

“The brave soldier was part of the column which initially located and engaged the hiding terrorists, leading to successful elimination of all five terrorists,” Goswami said.

“Lieutenant General D.S. Hooda, Army Commander, Northern Command, has expressed deep condolences to the family of this brave soldier,” he said.

“The nation owes deep gratitude to the ultimate sacrifice made by soldiers like him in the fight against terror,” he cited Hooda as saying.

Goswami said the army was committed to provide all necessary support to Gawade’s family.

“Mortal remains of the brave martyr will be flown to his village in Sindudurg district of Maharashtra after necessary formalities.”

Gawade was one of the two soldiers wounded in Chak Drugmulla village of Kupwara district where the security forces on Saturday killed five militants of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit.