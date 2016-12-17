Soldiers in bus attacked with explosion in central Turkey city of Kayseri

Ankara,Dec17:A bus transporting soldiers was hit by an explosion near Erciyes University in the central Turkish city of Kayseri early on Dec.17, wounding an unknown number of people, security sources said.

Ambulances were sent to the area after the explosion, the sources said. Turkey’s Dogan news agency said the blast hit the bus as it drove past a car believed to be packed with explosives.

Hospital sources in Kayseri confirmed that people had been killed and wounded after an explosion hit a bus there on Dec.17, although they were not able to give any details about the death toll.

Broadcaster NTV said the bus was carrying off-duty soldiers and civilians when it was hit by the blast near a bus stop at the campus of Erciyes University.