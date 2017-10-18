Soldiers need not pay monthly Rs 500 and Rs 5 per minute for phone calls, declares Minister for Communications Manoj Sinha

New Delhi, October 18: The Union Minister for Communications Manoj Sinha, declared a Diwali gift to the soldiers who stay away from their families.

Beginning from tomorrow, the monthly charge of Rs 500 levied from soldiers will be completely discarded. Soldiers will have to pay only Rs 1 per call instead of Rs 5, declared the Minister.

He added that it is a Diwali gift to the soldiers who stay away from their families so that they can talk to them for a longer duration.

Earlier soldiers had to pay a monthly charge of Rs 500 and Rs 5 per minute as call charges.

