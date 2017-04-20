Solidarity to Modi’s decision: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat removes red beacon from his car

Dehradun, Apr 20: Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday removed the red beacon from his car after the Union Cabinet decision to remove beacon lights.

The Central Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday decided to do away with beacons of all kinds atop all categories of vehicles in the country.

The central government is of the considered opinion that beacons on vehicles are perceived symbols of VIP culture and have no place in a democratic country. Beacons, however, will be allowed on vehicles concerned with emergency and relief services, ambulance, fire service etc.

In the light of this decision, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will make necessary provisions in the law.

As per reports, the President of India, the Vice-President, the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India and the Lok Sabha Speaker will only be allowed to use the red beacon.

It was reported last week that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had called a meeting to discuss whether the red beacon should be discarded or restricted to certain dignitaries