Some refreshing facepacks to de-tan at home

New Delhi, May 25: We all know, tan comes as an add-on with the blazing sun during the summers.

As it is difficult for you to step out of the house for a salon trip, we bring you home remedies to pamper yourself and ban that tan.

Here are some peel off masks by Monika Sood, MD of beauty brand TBC by nature:

# Aloe Vera and Green Tea Peel Off Mask:

Put a green tea bag in a 1/4th cup of boiling water then add 3 Tbsp of gelatin powder and 2 Tbsp of Aloe Vera gel, mix it well and leave it to cool down. Apply this mask and let it dry completely. Peel in an upward direction and then rinse with cool water.

# Milk and Orange Peel off Mask:

The milk and orange peel off mask not just removes the tan but also softens, brightens and lightens your skin because of the citric acid and Vitamin C.

Method- Add two tablespoons of orange peel powder with three tablespoons of milk and stir well to make a paste, make sure not to make the paste too runny. Apply the pack on your face and leave it for 10- 15 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water.

# Sugar and Glycerin Peel off Mask:

The combination of sugar and glycerin can be one of the best combinations for your skin as sugar granules clean your skin and glycerin moisturises it at the same time to make the skin soft.

Method- Pour some lemon juice into a bowl and add 1 Tbsp of sugar and ½ Tbsp glycerin in it. Mix properly and apply to the affected area. The presence of lemon makes it more effective as it works as a natural bleaching agent to brighten up your skin. Try this for a week to see better results.

# Yogurt, Tomato & lemon Peel off Mask:

This is the wonder pack that can help you remove all the tanning and the dark spots from your skin. Yogurt, tomato and lemon work as natural bleach. Tomato, being a natural toner, helps in opening skin pores and reduces skin oil content.

Method- In a bowl add 1 Tbsp of yogurt, 2 Tbsp of tomato pulp and 1 Tbsp of lemon juice. Mix well to make a smooth paste. Apply the paste to your skin and leave it for 30 min. Use regularly for better results.

# Papaya, Honey and Lemon Peel off Mask:

When it comes to rejuvenating your skin, papaya is the best. Due to the presence of antioxidants and enzymes, it helps in getting rid of dead skin cells and getting new skin cells

To make the pack, you need to add a cup of papaya pulp and mash it properly. Then, add 1 Tbsp of honey and 1 Tbsp lemon juice, mix it and apply it to your face and let it dry for 15 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water.

# Yogurt and Oats Peel off Mask:

Lactic acid present in yogurt helps in removing sun tan and also moisturises the skin whereas oatmeal acts as a scrub. To make the mask add 3 Tbsp of unflavoured yogurt and 2 Tbsp of crumbled oatmeal. Mix it and massage it on your face for a while and leave for 20 minutes. Rinse off with cold water. (ANI)