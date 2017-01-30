Some selected apps to make your kids learn while playing with smartphones.

New Delhi, Jan 30: Wondering about what is right for your children to watch on television? Confused about which programmes will nurture your childs imagination and harness their talents further?

Why not go digital to impart education to your children? Here are some apps that are excellent tool for teaching children while having some fun.

AppyStore: A comprehensive learning app for kids up to eight years which provides integrating holistic learning with limitless fun.

LIV Kids: An initiative by Sony Pictures Networks India which offers content specially designed for children and includes popular nursery rhymes.

YouTube Kids: The official YouTube Kids app is designed for curious little minds and is extremely simple to navigate. Kids can discover videos, channels, and playlists they love through the app.

NexGTV Kids: This app brings together the best of stories for kids from Tales of Panchtantra to Ducktales and Malgudi Days.

Nick App: This app brings the best of Nickelodeon to your smartphone and tablet with hilarious videos, games, recent full episodes and more.

–IANS