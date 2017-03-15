Something wrong in governance in Goa, says CM Manohar Parrikar

Panaji, March 15: Former Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar takes charge as the new chief minister of Goa.

After taken the seat of CM, Manohar Parrikar spoke to reporters today said that the Congress defeat and the fact that many ministers lost indicates there was something wrong in governance in the last two and half years.

“Let me identify that aspect, ” the New Chief Minister of coastal state said.

Manohar Parrikar, who resigned from Union Defence minister post, was on Tuesday sworn in as chief minister to head a coalition government of local allies and Independents, 3 days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)ended up second behind the Indian National Congress in a shattered mandate.

The barriers for his swearing-in were cleared after a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar refused to grant the stay on the Indian National Congress’ plea and ordered a floor test.

Manohar Parrikar returned to Goa as the chief minister for the 4th time, though he could not complete full terms in his earlier stints.

Parrikar had formally staked his claim to form the coalition government on Sunday, following which he got an invite from Governor Mridula Sinha to prove majority in Assembly.

Yesterday evening, at a function held at the Goa Raj Bhavan, Governor Mridula Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Manohar Parrikar along with nine MLAs including two members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), three of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), two of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and as many Independents.

The other ministers, who take oath on yesterday will be allotted ministerial portfolios after the floor test on Thursday.

On yesterday, after the swearing-in ceremony, Manohar Parrikar exuded confidence that his government will last its full term.

On Thursday, proving majority in the House floor may not be difficult to Parrikar, considering 8 out of 9 leaders who helped Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to garner backdoor majority have been accommodated in the newly formed cabinet.

Manohar Parrikar has a tough challenge on the coming days after crossing the Thursday floor test, as carrying along 2 regional parties and independents may not be an easy process.

Also, the Indian National Congress party would be eyeing to poach on 4 of them to topple Manohar Parrikar government.