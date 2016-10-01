Is there something wrong in the relation of Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur ?

Mumbai, Oct 01: Amid grapevine buzzing about Salman Khan calling it quits with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, her recent social media post seems to be an unofficial confirmation that all is not well between the two.

The Romanian beauty, who is an avid social media user and frequently keeps on sharing pictures and messages, instagrammed a rather sad phrase that read, “We give too many people the power to lower our vibrations. Stand true to your own frequency.”

Stay true #believeinyourself #love #havefaithingod #goodenergy #pray #beaware #bestrong #begood #positive # A photo posted by Iulia Vantur Official Account (@vanturiulia) on Sep 29, 2016 at 4:05am PDT

Sources said the 36-year-old actress is presently back home. While her return was initially cited as the result of visa hassles she had been facing, later sources suggested, it was the break up that led to her return, reports Pinkvilla.

However, some time later Iulia shared a post supporting Danbag Khan’s recently launched ‘Being Human jewellery.

“First stop when I land in Mumbai… Being human jewellery store #Jewellerywithaheart #foryourheart #beinghuman #jewellery #new #excited #beautiful #elegant #delicate #care #joy #love #share #soon #”, she posted.

On the professional front, the Bollywood Bhaijaan will next be seen in historical drama ‘Tubelight’. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and is scheduled to release in the coming year.