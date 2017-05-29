Son of an autorickshaw driver in Kerala emerged as the topper in disabled category by scoring 98percent in the CBSE Class 12 board examination 2017

Kochi, May29:The son of an autorickshaw driver in Kerala emerged as the topper in the disabled category on Sunday by scoring 98% in the Class 12 board examination 2017 conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Ajay R Raj, a student of St Thomas Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram, is partially blind and appeared in the exam with the help of a screen reading software. Raj scored 490 out of 500 marks.

Lakshmi PV of Palghat Lions School in Kerala’s Palakkad and Dharshana MV of Nalanda International Public School in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri were the second and the third topper in this category. Lakshmi scored 97.2% and Dharshana secured 96.6%.

A student of humanities — English, political science and economics — Raj wants to pursue English literature and would like to work in a rural area as a teacher.

“I thought of getting good marks, but not a rank. I dedicate my rank to my parents, teachers and friends. I would like to pursue a teaching career and help children belonging to the rural areas,” Raj, who belongs to the remote Kuttiyadi panchayat in Kozhikode district, said.

Raj lived in a hostel and his school provided him with a scholarship and other facilities.

“A studious student he scaled all difficulties with much ease. He deserved the top slot,” the principal of the St Thomas School, Sebastian T Joseph, said.

One of Kerala’s leading public schools, St Thomas notched up a 100% result. Another student from the school, Aaron John Sabu, scored the highest in the science stream in the state and scored 97.4%.

The Thiruvananthapuram region topped in terms of pass percentage of 95.62 followed by Chennai at 92.60.

Nearly 82% students, lower than last year’s 83%, cleared the Class 12 board exams. Over 11 lakh candidates registered for the Class 12 exams, which were held between March 9 and April 29, this year against 10,67,900 students last year.

Girls performed better than boys by 9.5% as out of 4,60,026 girls 87.50% passed and 78% of 6,38,865 boys cleared the exam. The pass percentage of disabled students was 86.69 as 2123 out of 2449 passed.

A Noida girl became the topper in the Class 12 exam and students from Chandigarh were ranked second and third across India. Raksha Gopal, who pursued humanities at Amity International School, scored 99.6% marks to ace the exams.