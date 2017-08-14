Son-in-law of Hurriyat’s Syed Ali Shah Geelani sent to jail in terror funding case

New Delhi, August 14: Four Kashmiri separatists, including son-in-law of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court. Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah and other six accused Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Khan and Farooq Ahmed Dar were arrested on July 24 in the case of alleged funding of terror and subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley.

Shah, the son-in-law of separatist leader Geelani, was in the custody of the Jammu and Kashmir Police which had put him under preventive detention immediately after the festival of Eid last month.

Geelanis close aides Tehreek-e-Hurriyat spokesperson Ayaz Akbar and Peer Saifullah were arrested by the NIA from the Valley.

Shahid-ul-Islam is the spokesperson of the moderate Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umer Farooq.

Hafeez Saeed, the Pakistan-based chief of the Jamaat-ul Dawah, the front of the banned Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT), has been named in the FIR as an accused, besides organisations such as the Hurriyat Conference (factions led by Geelani and Mirwaiz Farooq), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Dukhtaran-e-Milat.